US withdrawal from Syria ‘a victory’ for Erdogan

The US withdrawal from Syria is “a diplomatic victory” for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a French daily said on Thursday.

Le Monde, the daily, noted that the U.S. pullout was announced a few days after a telephone call between the U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan on Friday, Dec. 14.

"It seems that the U.S. president gave in to the pressures of Turkey’s number one [Erdogan]," it added.

The daily also said that Turkey can launch operations against the YPG/PKK terror group in Syrian regions.

Last week, Erdogan said a counter-terrorism operation could begin "at any moment" east of the Euphrates River, stressing that Turkey would never allow a “terror corridor” to be established along its border.

Notably, in late November, the U.S. army fortified areas of northern Syria along the roughly 100-kilometer border with Turkey's southern Sanliurfa province.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.