Who is Hakan Fidan? BIOGRAPHY

The questions of who, where and what job Hakan Fidan is from started to be asked curiously with the last appointment.

Fidan was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

WHO IS HAKAN FIDAN?

Hakan Fidan, born in 1968 in Ankara, is a Turkish politician and former intelligence official. He has held several high-ranking positions in the Turkish government and intelligence agencies throughout his career.

Fidan completed his education at the Turkish Army Communication School in 1986 and the Turkish Army Language School. He pursued much of his academic studies while serving in the Turkish Armed Forces. During his overseas assignment at the NATO Rapid Reaction Corps in Germany, he obtained undergraduate degrees in Politics and Management Science from the University of Maryland University College. After returning to Turkey, he earned master's and doctoral degrees in International Relations from Bilkent University.

Following his compulsory military service as a non-commissioned officer in the Turkish Armed Forces, Fidan resigned and took on various roles such as Political and Economic Advisor at the Embassy, President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) under the Prime Ministry, Deputy Undersecretary at the Prime Ministry (responsible for foreign policy and international security), and Special Envoy of the Prime Ministry.

Concurrently, he served as a Member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a Member of the Advisory Board of the United Nations Development Cooperation Platform, a Member of the Board of Trustees of Ahmet Yesevi Turkish-Kazakh University, a Member of the Board of Directors of Yunus Emre Foundation, and a Member of the General Assembly of OYAK (Armed Forces Pension Fund).

Fidan has been involved in academic research in the fields of international security, international development, and Turkish foreign policy. He has taught part-time courses in international relations at Hacettepe University and Bilkent University.

After a brief tenure as Deputy Undersecretary of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), Fidan was appointed as the Undersecretary on May 27, 2010, a position he held until February 10, 2015.

On February 10, 2015, Fidan resigned from his position to become a candidate for parliamentary elections representing the Justice and Development Party (AKP). However, on March 9, 2015, he announced his withdrawal from the candidacy. He returned to his role as Undersecretary on March 10, 2015.

On June 3, 2023, Hakan Fidan was announced as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, following his tenure as the Head of the National Intelligence Organization.