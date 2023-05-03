Why Türkiye closes airspace to Armenia

Why did Türkiye close its airspace to Armenia? The questions of what was the last issue that reopened the relations between Turkey and Armenia are asked with curiosity.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that Turkey closed its airspace to Armenia.

After the announcement, many people began to wonder why.

WHY DID TÜRKİYE CLOSE ITS AIRSPACE TO ARMENIA?

The event that caused Turkey to close its airspace to Armenia took place in Yerevan.

The Armenian government has erected a monument to commemorate the terrorists who carried out bloody assassinations and murders against the Ottoman and Turkish Republics since the early 1900s.

There was an immediate reaction from Turkey to the provocative structure that was given the Nemesis Monument.

Türkiye strongly condemned the opening of the Nemesis Monument in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

In the statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the following was noted: "We strongly condemn the opening of the 'Nemesis Monument' in Yerevan, which is dedicated to the perpetrators of the assassinations against Ottoman political and military leaders, as well as Azerbaijani officials of the period and even some Ottoman citizens of Armenian origin. The opening of this shameful monument glorifies a bloody act of terror that led to heinous terrorist attacks in which 31 of our diplomats and their family members were murdered. Such provocative steps, which are incompatible with the spirit of the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia, will in no way contribute to the efforts to establish lasting and sustainable peace and stability in the region, on the contrary, they will negatively affect the normalization process.

AIRSPACE CLOSED

After Türkiye's condemnation statement, it decided to impose sanctions on Armenia.

Reacting to the monument provocation in Armenia, Çavuşoğlu said, "It is not possible for me to accept this." "We have added Armenia's flights to 3rd countries," he said. said.