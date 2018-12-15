YPG/PKK attacks FSA emplacements in N. Syria

YPG/PKK terrorists attacked Free Syrian Army (FSA) emplacements in north Syria on Saturday, local sources said.

Terrorists targeted north Syria's Mare district near the Turkish border.

FSA forces responded with gunfire and the clash between the sides lasted for three hours.

It is said that no one from FSA was killed or injured.

These FSA emplacements attacked by YPG/PKK terrorists were in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria liberated the region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making the return of Syrian civilians to homeland possible.

Separately, the Syrian regime attacked some FSA emplacements in Syria’s Al-Bab for 10 minutes.

No one was killed or injured in this attack.

Al-Bab is roughly 26 miles (42 kilometers) from Aleppo.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.