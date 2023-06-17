Berlusconi's latest photo is curious.

His most recent photograph, taken before he died, was eagerly sought after around the world.

Berlusconi, with a colorful personality, was known to be an extremely self-important person visually.

BERLUSCONI LAST PHOTO

Those who follow him visually are curious about his last image before he dies.

Here is the last photo of Berlusconi before he died:

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. Berlusconi had undergone a 45-day treatment for a lung infection in recent months. After completing his treatment, he was discharged, but his condition worsened two days ago, leading to his readmission to the hospital.

Berlusconi had been diagnosed with "chronic leukemia." Although his condition improved intermittently during the extended treatment period, an infection in his lungs had greatly affected the Italian politician.

WHO WAS SILVIO BERLUSCONI, FORMER ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER?

Silvio Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936. He served as the Prime Minister of Italy and was the president of the Forza Italia political movement formed before the 1994 Italian general elections. He briefly held the position of prime minister in 1994 and reassumed it in 2001, forming his second Berlusconi government, which became the longest-serving government in Italy.

In May 2006, he lost the prime ministerial position to his opponent Romano Prodi by a narrow margin in the elections. Due to the collapse of the left-leaning coalition led by Romano Prodi in January, elections were held three years earlier on April 14, 2008. Berlusconi participated in the elections with his former right-wing party, Forza Italia, merged with Gianfranco Fini's neo-fascist National Alliance, forming the People of Freedom party. Umberto Bossi's Northern League, which sought greater autonomy in northern Italy, also joined the election with them. Berlusconi won approximately 47% of the votes, securing his position as prime minister for the third time.

Silvio Berlusconi was a very colorful character as an Italian politician. He was also known as a businessman and media mogul. Berlusconi was a figure involved in controversies and scandals throughout his political career.

Berlusconi could be described as a charismatic leader. He was noted for his communication skills and stage performance. His popularity and electoral success in Italy showed his influence in the political arena. During his term as Prime Minister, he gained a wide following by using his populist policies and media power.

However, during Berlusconi's political career, he also faced many scandals and corruption allegations. Accusations were brought against him such as tax evasion, corruption, bribery and sexual intercourse scandals. While these situations damaged his political reputation, they also attracted the attention of his critics.

Under Berlusconi's leadership, Italy struggled with economic problems and some reforms were carried out. However, political instability and personal scandals overshadowed the effectiveness of his leadership.

As a result, Berlusconi could be seen as both an admired leader and a figure criticized for his political and personal countervailing. Throughout his political career, he will be referred to as a character that has been heavily debated by both his supporters and opponents.