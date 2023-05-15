George Soros is reported to have died.

Some sources from the Western press shared the information that George Soros, who financed the orange coups in many countries, died of a heart attack.

WHY DID GEORGE SOROS DIE?

According to Politics For All Ireland, the US financial speculator, George Soros, who was the name behind the orange coup plots in many countries, especially in West Asia, claimed that he died.

Soros' cause of death was stated to be a heart attack.

THE MAN THAT MIXED THE WORLD

George Soros is a Hungarian-American investor, businessman, speculator, and chief financier of world-shattering events. Soros was born on August 12, 1930 in Budapest, Hungary. II. Because he was Jewish during World War II, he fled with his family from Hungary occupied by Nazi Germany and settled in England. There he earned a PhD at the London School of Economics and Finance.

Soros is known for its success in financial markets and its investment strategies. He is the founder and former chairman of Soros Fund Management, a for-profit investment firm. He gained notoriety for profiting by speculating against the UK's currency, particularly in an event known as "black Wednesday", which became known for the collapse of the British pound in 1992. This incident was an example of a strategy that Soros called "breaking the broken British pound".

George Soros is also known for his interest in social and political issues. As an activist and philanthropist, she has donated billions of dollars to organizations around the world that support the ideals of democracy, human rights and open society. Soros created a network called Open Society Foundations and supported projects on education, health, human rights and democracy through these foundations.

Soros has also been the subject of controversy due to his political views. Some see him as a global elitist, while others admire him for using his financial strength to support open society ideals. Soros is also an influential figure in US domestic politics and has provided financial support to various political campaigns.

George Soros is a world-renowned figure for his financial achievements, philanthropic work, and political influence. However, some controversially criticize Soros by spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation. Such allegations are often based on lies and refer to Soros' Jewish origins or to a global elitist agenda. These claims are often untrue and based on slander.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 15 Mayıs 2023, 01:59