Green Card results 2023 inquiry screen been opened? How to find out the results? Millions of people who applied this year were eagerly waiting to achieve the "American Dream". The expected moment has come. As of today, the application results are announced. The announcement of the results was confirmed by the official authorities. However, the results will appear on the screen as of 07:00 in the morning in Türkiye's local time. Well, has the Green Card results 2023 inquiry screen been opened? How to find out the results?

First, let's look at what a Green Card is. Green Card, or as it is known in Turkey, Green Card or American citizenship is a document issued by the US government, officially called the "Permanent Resident Card". Green Card holders have the right to live in the USA permanently and have the freedom to work and travel in the USA.

Green Card is important for foreigners immigrating to the USA. Having a Green Card allows foreigners the freedom to live, work and travel in the USA without being a US citizen.

Also, Green Card holders can qualify to become US citizens. There are no prerequisites to apply for this card. All people around the world can apply for this card. Every year, millions of people participate in the lottery for this card to live in the USA. On the other hand, about 150 thousand people acquire American citizenship in this way every year.

GREEN CARD RESULTS 2023 RESULT INQUIRY

In line with the statement made by the USA Freetown Embassy, DV 2024 Green Card applications were received between October 5 and November 8, 2022.

Again, the application result date determined by the embassy has arrived.

Green Card lottery results will be announced on May 6, 2023 at 19:00 Turkish time.

Interviews of the winners of the Green Card lottery will be held between October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024. Those who win and do not get a visa by this date will lose their chance.

HOW TO LEARN GREEN CARD APPLICATION RESULTS?

Applicants will learn the results of their applications by entering the approval numbers given to them after submitting their electronic applications to the "Participant Status Check" page on //www.dvlottery.state.gov.

If you did not win the lottery, you can apply again in the coming years.

Once you know that you have won the DV lottery, follow the instructions on the Participant Status Check page and submit the requested forms to the Kentucky Consular Center (KCC).

You can check the green card results only with the Confirmation number given to you at the time of application. If you forgot your Confirmation number, it is also possible to get your Confirmation number again by verifying your information on the same page.

1. Go to //dvprogram.state.gov.

2. Click on the blue "Continue" link on the screen that appears.

3. On the page that will appear, a form will appear asking you to write a Confirmation number, Surname, Year of Birth and verification code.

4. Type the 16 Digit Confirmation number in the top box.

5. In the next box, write only your surname in capital letters and without Turkish characters (ÇÜĞŞÖ should not be used).

6. In the third box, just write your year of birth. (Example: 1996)

7. In the last box, type the 5-digit verification code shown to you on the page.

8. Click on Submit Link.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 05 Mayıs 2023, 23:14