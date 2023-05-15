Has Mohemed Fofena been found? Where is Mohemed Fofena?

Has Mohemed Fofena been found, what is the latest situation in the search efforts have been asked with curiosity in recent days. Because, Fofena, who was only 4 years old, disappeared on Mother's Day and her mother was relieved.

A large-scale search is underway for a 4-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Castle Island, South Boston.

Family members said that Mohemed Fofena disappeared during a visit to the park with his grandparents and older sister at around 7 pm on the evening of Mother's Day.

The Massachusetts State Police, Boston police and fire department, and the U.S. Coast Guard surveyed land and water until 1:00 a.m. Monday morning and resumed their search at 8:30 a.m.

His mother, Macenjay Fofane, said he has sickle cell disease and autism and is nonverbal.

This morning he made a distraught plea for anyone who knew where his son was to come forward with any information.

FAMILY MEMBERS WAITING FOR HELP

Family members said Mohemed had sickle cell disease and autism and was nonverbal.

'If you've seen Mohemed, please help me,' he said. Help me give it to me, little baby, please. Please. There is no father here. I am here with my children. Please, please people, help me find Mohemed for me.'

Castle Island is a peninsula on the shores of Boston Harbor, connected to the mainland by a narrow strip of land.

Mohemed's grandfather, Soleymane Fofane, said he spoke on the phone for 10-15 minutes while the children were on the playground overlooking Pleasure Bay.

She couldn't find the 4-year-old when it was time to leave, she.

Mohemed's mother told 7 News Boston that she was finished when her father called and told her she had lost sight of him and called 911 for help.

"My father called me and said, 'I don't see Mohemed, I looked everywhere, I don't see Mohemed'."

Mohemed disappeared around 7 pm on Sunday during a visit to the park with his grandfather.

Mohemed disappeared around 7 pm on Sunday during a visit to the park with his grandfather.

Authorities search for missing 4-year-old boy on land, water and air

Tyler Dooley and Matthew Liquori, both 28, came out while jogging along the coastal parkway when they spotted fire engines and ambulances near the island.

"My first thought was heartbreak for families and no less on Mother's Day," Dooley said. "I know we're probably not allowed to join the search, but we want to help."

Witness Vinny Nallagatla told 7 News Boston: "I was hoping they would find the boy somewhere on the island and not in the water, so we hope and pray for that."

Mohemed was last seen wearing blue Crocs shoes, blue pants and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities immediately.