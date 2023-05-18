How to watch PGA Championship online for free: A guide for golf fans

The 2023 edition of the event will take place from May 18 to May 21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The winner will receive the Wanamaker Trophy and a share of the $15 million prize money.

If you are a golf fan and want to watch the PGA Championship online for free, you have a few options depending on your location and preferences.

Here are some of the ways that you can stream the tournament live or on demand without paying a subscription fee:

In the US, you can watch the PGA Championship online for free by signing up for a free trial of Paramount+, which is a streaming platform that offers exclusive content and sports coverage.

Paramount+ will stream the final rounds and simulcast CBS’s coverage of the tournament. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ and cancel anytime before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

Alternatively, you can watch the PGA Championship online for free by using an antenna to receive over-the-air broadcasts of CBS in your area. You can check the availability of CBS in your location by using this tool.

A guide for golf fans

You will need an antenna and a TV tuner to access these broadcasts. You can also use a device like Tablo or HDHomeRun to stream these broadcasts to your computer or mobile device.

If you are outside the US, you can watch the PGA Championship online for free by signing up for a free trial of Kayo Sports, which is a streaming service that offers live and on-demand sports coverage in Australia.

Kayo Sports will stream all four rounds of the tournament live. You can sign up for a 14-day free trial of Kayo Sports and cancel anytime before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

Another option to watch the PGA Championship online for free from anywhere in the world is to use a VPN (virtual private network) service that can change your IP address and location.

This way, you can bypass any geo-restrictions and access any of the streaming platforms mentioned above as if you were in their respective countries. However, this method may violate the terms and conditions of these platforms and potentially expose you to legal risks.

These are some of the main ways that you can watch the PGA Championship online for free. However, this is not a comprehensive guide and there may be some other options that are available or unavailable depending on your location and preferences.

Therefore, it is advisable to do some research and check the legitimacy and safety of any online source before watching the tournament.