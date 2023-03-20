Is Shaykh Asrar Rashid dead?

Is Shaykh Rashid dead? It has become one of the most curious subjects by the readers. The headline in the article published in Cumhuriyet newspaper, "He believed in the incident, he lost his life," brought to mind the question of whether Sheikh Raşit died. Here are the curious details.

Is Shaykh Rashid dead?

In the news published in the newspaper of the Republic, it was claimed that Shaykh Rashid drank rat poison by believing in the hadith.

In the news in the headline, it was said that Sheikh Rashid died by drinking rat poison.

However, the news turned out to be false.

The hadith in question is as follows: A person who eats 7 dates will not be treated with poison or magic. According to the allegations, Sheikh Rashid died by drinking rat poison after eating 7 dates based on this hadith.

The mentioned event took place 3 years ago at the University of Manchester in England. However, as mentioned, Sheikh Rashid did not die.

Sheikh Rashid has a conference in Walsall today. When the news turned out to be unfounded, the newspaper took the news off the air.

Denial by Sheikh Rashid

In the statement made on the official social accounts of Sheikh Rashid, the question of whether Sheikh Rashid died was answered. According to the statement, it was stated that Sheikh Rashid was alive and that the reports were false.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 20 Mart 2023, 13:51