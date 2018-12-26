Israeli warplanes strike targets in Syria: Reports

Israeli warplanes flying over southern Lebanon fired missiles at targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Tuesday, Syrian state media reported.

Most of the missiles were shot down before hitting their targets, although an arms depot was struck and three soldiers were wounded, according to the regime-run SANA news agency.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli air strikes targeted three positions south of Damascus that were arms depots for Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Iranian forces.

Israel’s aerial defense system shot down an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria, the Israeli Air Force said in a statement.

The Israeli attack, if confirmed, would be the first since U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. will withdraw its forces from Syria.