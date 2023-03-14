Russia published correspondence

Russia publishes correspondence with Denmark, Germany, Sweden on Nord Stream sabotage

Senior diplomat says documents show statements by 3 countries on informing Moscow about investigation 'untrue'

Russia's deputy UN ambassador on Tuesday said Moscow has released its correspondence with Denmark, Germany, and Sweden over the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

"As part of the efforts to promote a draft UN Security Council resolution on the creation of an international commission under the auspices of the UN to investigate the sabotage on the Nord Streams, we have distributed as an official document of the UN Security Council and the UNGA a copy of our correspondence with Denmark, Sweden and Germany on their respective national investigations," Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram.

Polyansky added that the published documents show that statements by Denmark, Germany and Sweden's authorities, claiming that they informed Russia about the course of their investigation of the incident, "are untrue."

The pipelines, which carried Russian natural gas to northern Germany via the Baltic Sea, were ruptured in a series of blasts on Sept. 26, causing leaks in what officials from countries in the region called "likely sabotage."