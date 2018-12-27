Saudi Arabia announces limited cabinet reshuffle

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday carried out a limited cabinet reshuffle, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Ibrahim al-Assaf was appointed foreign minister, replacing Adel al-Jubeir, who was made minister of state for foreign affairs.

Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz was appointed minister of the Saudi National Guard; Hamad al-Sheikh was made education minister; and Turki al-Shabanah was given the information portfolio.

The reshuffle also saw the removal of Turki al-Sheikh from his position as head of the General Authority for Sports and his appointment as head of the General Authority for Entertainment.

The royal decree also called for the restructuring of the Political and Security Affairs Council -- under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- and the restructuring of the Council for Economic Affairs and Development.

The crown prince retained his position as both deputy prime minister and defense minister.

Thursday's decree also called for the establishment of the oil-rich kingdom's first government agency devoted to space exploration, to be headed up by Sultan bin Salman.

Last Mod: 27 Aralık 2018, 18:55