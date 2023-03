President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is holding a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the Presidential Complex.

"We are starting the approval process for Finland's membership in NATO. We have seen that Finland has taken sincere steps in line with the agreement," Erdogan said.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 17 Mart 2023, 17:48