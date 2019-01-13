Turkey condoles with France over deadly blast in Paris

Turkey on Sunday extended condolence to France over a gas explosion in Paris bakery on Saturday.

“We extend our condolences to the people and Government of France, as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

At least three people were killed and 47 people were injured, 10 of them seriously, after a gas explosion hit a bakery in the French capital Paris on Saturday.

According to police, a fire broke out, followed by an explosion, in the bakery on Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.