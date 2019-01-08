'Turkey fulfilling responsibilities to ensure safety of Syria's Kurds': Kalin

Turkey is fulfilling its responsibilities to ensure the safety of life and property of Syrians including Kurds, says presidential aide.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin appears in news conference after a meeting between U.S. officials led by John Bolton, U.S. national security adviser, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Turkey's counter-terrorism operations have so far aimed to secure the safety of Kurdish people as well, says Kalin.

Kalin says Turkey will continue to fight against terrorist groups including YPG/PKK, adding that Turkey expected the U.S. to reclaim weapons given to terrorists.

Kalin says the meeting with the U.S. delegation discussed a planned U.S. pullout from Syria, U.S. bases in Syria.

More to follow...

Last Mod: 08 Ocak 2019, 19:40