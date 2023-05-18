War Map Ukraine - Russia Last News - LIVE WAR MAP

War Map Ukraine - Russia Last News... The war, which started with Russia's attacks on Ukrainian territory exactly one year ago at this time, continues at full speed. Although Russia has withdrawn from some regions, conflicts continue in the border regions. Clashes continue on the territory of Ukraine, which is currently under Russian occupation.

In March, the operations of the two countries to hit targets belonging to each other continued. While Ukraine is organizing attacks at some points to reclaim its lands, it is on the defensive at some points.

RUSSIA HITS US-MADE MISSILE RAMPS

According to the latest news from the region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 5 launch pads and a multifunctional radar station belonging to the US-made Patriot air defense system were destroyed in Kiev by the hypersonic "Kinjal" missile.

In a written statement made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the details of the shooting of the Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, by Russia yesterday were given.

Emphasizing that the information in question is "reliable and confirmed", the statement said, "On May 16, the hypersonic Kinjal missile completely destroyed 5 launch pads and a multifunctional radar station of the US-made Patriot air defense system in Kiev." it was said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in a statement yesterday, reported that they hit the US-made Patriot air defense system in Kiev, while the US officials noted that the system was damaged, but the system, especially the radar components, continued to work.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has previously stated that Patriot systems come from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Nikolay Oleşchuk also announced on May 6 that they shot down the Russian Kinjal hypersonic missile with the Patriot system in the Kiev region.

UKRAINE: RUSSIA WITHDRAWALS IN BAHMUT

Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Alexander Sirskiy reported that Russian troops retreated 2 kilometers in some parts of the Bahmut front.

In a statement on his social media account, Sirskiy stated that the Ukrainian soldiers received the results of the defensive operations carried out in the direction of Bahmut.

Stating that they carried out an effective counter-attack in this direction, Sirskiy said, "In some parts of the front, the enemy could not stand the pressure of the Ukrainian soldiers and retreated by 2 kilometers." used the phrase.

Sirskiy stated that as a result of an effective defensive operation, the strength of the Russian Security Company Wagner weakened and on some fronts the Wagner mercenaries had to be replaced by the unprepared units of the Russian army, but they were eventually withdrawn as well.

Pointing out that this did not happen despite Russia's statements that they would take control of Bahmut by May 9, Sirskiy said, "The Ukrainian defense forces hold the front securely and do not allow the enemy to advance. The struggle for Bahmut continues." made its assessment.

Sirskiy noted that the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian army "dealed a powerful blow to the Russian troops and showed the strength of the Ukrainian army".

WAGNER LEAVES POSITIONS TO THE ARMY IN BAHMUT

While the Russia-Ukraine war, which started on February 24, 2022, continues unabated, remarkable developments are taking place on the front line. While the clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the city of Bahmut intensified in the war in which the Kiev army was preparing for a major attack, Yevgeniy Prigojin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, recently announced that the losses were high due to insufficient ammunition support.

Prigojin, the founder of the Russian security company Wagner, announced in a new statement that they have decided to withdraw from Bahmut. Prigojin stated that they would withdraw from the city on May 10 due to the lack of ammunition.

Prigojin continued his explanations as follows; "In the name of the Wagner warriors and the Wagner command, I declare that in order to heal our wounds, on May 10, 2023, we must transfer the positions in the Bahmut settlement to the units of the ministry of defense and withdraw the remains of Wagner to logistics camps. I am withdrawing the Wagner units from Bahmut because in the absence of ammunition they perish in vain. They'll go. We're missing 70 percent of ammo. Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is this ammunition?"

LOSS OF LIFE IN HERSON INCREASED TO 21

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 21 people were killed and 48 injured in the Russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The loss of life increased in the attack by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski said 21 people were killed and 48 injured in the Russian attack in Kherson.

“The world needs to see and know this,” Zelenski said. A train station and an intersection, a house, a hardware store, a grocery store, a gas station, do you know what unites these places? "The bloody trace left by Russia's bullets is that they are slaughtering civilians in the Kherson region," he said.

Emphasizing that all of the dead and injured were civilians, Zelenskiy said, “I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. We will never forgive criminals. We will hold accountable all perpetrators,” he said.

In the city of Kherson, a 58-hour curfew was declared as of Friday, and it was announced that the city would be closed to entrance and exit. It was stated that the people living in the region could go to the shops near their homes to meet their needs.

On the other hand, Russia decided to withdraw its troops from the city of Kherson, the only regional capital it annexed from Ukraine, in November last year.

Assassination attempt on Putin with drone

A drone attack was carried out on the Kremlin Palace, the Russian Presidential building. The attack was blocked without success. Russia said the attack was an assassination attempt on Putin.

THE FIRST ATTACK STARTED IN BAHMUT

Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Alexander Sirskiy reported that in some parts of Bahmut, Ukrainian troops attacked the Russians.

According to the statement made on the social media account of the Ukrainian Land Forces Command, Sirskiy visited several aspects of the front line yesterday and presented the successful soldiers.

